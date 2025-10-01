Street To Close Permanently For Downtown Franklin Development

The City of Franklin is preparing for a major traffic change tied to downtown redevelopment. Beginning Monday, October 6, South Margin Street will permanently close between Columbia Avenue and Cummins Street as part of the Margin District development project.

The project is a significant investment in the city’s downtown, with plans to extend 9th Avenue to connect Columbia Avenue and Cummins Street once construction is complete. City officials say the closure is necessary to move forward with the redevelopment plans that will reshape the area.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes. Detours and signage will be posted to help drivers adjust to the new traffic pattern.

The Margin District project is part of Franklin’s broader efforts to modernize infrastructure and support downtown growth.

