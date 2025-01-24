Sip your way through winter with SONIC®! This January, the fan-favorite Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float® returns to SONIC for a limited time. Featuring real strawberries, sweet shortcake-flavored SONIC Slush, and a snowball topping of creamy vanilla soft serve, this craveable treat is a deliciously icy addition to the SONIC Flavorista Favorites drink lineup.

The Flavorista Favorites menu, available only on the SONIC App, is an exclusive selection of curated, premium drinks that can only be found at SONIC.* Developed by SONIC flavor experts, Flavorista Favorites are designed to deliver a burst of deliciousness and fun. The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is the latest addition to the lineup and will kick off its comeback this year at X Games® Aspen 2025 on January 23 before launching at SONIC locations nationwide on January 27, though SONIC App users can get early access starting today – bringing joy and comfort to the heart of winter cheer.

X Games Aspen 2025 attendees can sample the Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float in the SONIC Ski-In this weekend, January 23-25, at Buttermilk Mountain. Premium pass holders will also be able to visit the SONIC Chalet to warm up and mingle with X Games athletes and SONIC fans like Maddie Mastro and Alex Ferreira. Visit XGames.com for the full X Games Aspen competition schedule, tickets, and real-time updates.

Take a sip of any wintery drink and know that it’s a sip with a purpose, as SONIC donates a portion of all SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.** Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

Source: SONIC

