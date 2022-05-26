Strawberry and Coconut Cream – Sounds Like Summer

If you’ve lived in Tennessee very long, you probably know that May and June are the height of strawberry season. Middle Tennessee even honors the bright, sweet berries with a festival that’s been celebrated annually for over 80 years.

Strawberries just seem to be a clear sign that summer is almost upon us. In the South, this means we start adding strawberries to everything from salads to entrees to desserts.

At Papa C’s Pies, we think strawberries are worth celebrating, too, so we feature them in our delicious Strawberry pies.

We start with fresh strawberries and hand slice them. Next, we add the ingredients for the glaze and cook it just until the berries are tender and the glaze has thickened. Then we transfer it all to a pie crust prepared just the way Elsie Mae taught Papa C to do it – and we let it cool to scrumptious perfection.

Papa C’s Strawberry pies are delicious in their simple, ungarnished beauty, but we think a little whipped cream makes everything better!

Call to order your Strawberry pie for Memorial Day or a summer celebration.

And since summer is right around the corner, we should talk about how well the tropical flavor of Coconut Cream pie fits into our visions of vacations and sunny beaches. If you want some inspiration for your vacation plans, Papa C’s Coconut Cream pie will definitely have you dreaming.

Our Coconut Cream pie starts with our legendary crust. Then we create the magic that is our sweet but light custard filling, made with coconut milk and shredded coconut. The finishing touch is our topping of lightly toasted coconut flakes to add that perfect bit of crunch to the deliciously creamy filling. (You might notice we didn’t mention meringue – our Coconut Cream pies are not topped with meringue, just sweet and toasty coconut flakes – and our customers tell us that’s what makes them the best!)

Additionally, when it comes to cream pies, coconut is probably one of the best choices. While other fruits tend to be higher in calories and carbs, coconut is considered a high-fiber, high-protein food. It also contains heart-healthy fats and antioxidants and is a good source of iron, manganese, and several other essential minerals.

Does that make Coconut Cream pie a healthy food?

We don’t know, but we are sure that Papa C’s Pies are “Happy Food!”

Order your pies now for delivery or pickup or come by the shop and see what we’ve baked fresh today.

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below:

