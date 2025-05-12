Stranded Kayaker Rescued from the Duck River

A kayaker stranded in the Duck River was successfully rescued Saturday afternoon after flipping their boat near the Highway 7 Bridge in Maury County.

The Maury County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 1:26 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found the kayaker standing on a sandbar in knee-deep water, unable to swim, surrounded by swift, deeper currents on both sides.

Although the individual was wearing a life jacket, they had begun to shiver due to the cold water. Two rescue swimmers entered the river and safely brought the victim back to shore. The kayaker was uninjured and able to walk away from the scene.

Officials credited the kayaker’s life jacket for preventing a potentially tragic outcome and reminded the public to wear properly fitted, Coast Guard-approved life jackets as summer approaches.

