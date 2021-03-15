Stovetop Burner Sparks Apartment Fire in Franklin

Franklin, TN – A stovetop burner left on after being used to sterilize baby bottles sparked an apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to Franklin Fire Lt.-Paramedic Aaron Sherwood. The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to The Landings of Brentwood apartments, located in Franklin on Landings Drive, around 2:45 AM.

Upon entry firefighters discovered heavy smoke, however, the fire had been extinguished by a resident prior to their arrival. Sherwood said the occupants were new parents who were spending the first night in their apartment with their newborn daughter, after bringing her home from the hospital yesterday. He said they forgot to turn the stove off after sterilizing baby bottles, and went to bed. The smoke alarms activated, woke and alerted them to the fire.

Sherwood said the male resident extinguished the fire, which had spread to the microwave and kitchen cabinets above the range, while the female resident evacuated with the baby and called 911. He said the early warning from the smoke alarms likely saved their lives and minimized damage to the three-story, 12-unit apartment building, which is not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers.

“The smoke alarms did what they were supposed to do,” said Sherwood. “We just made sure the fire didn’t extend anywhere, and helped the family get in touch with the Red Cross.”

Sherwood commended Franklin Police Officers Burchwell and Dressen, who obtained formula, diapers, and needed baby supplies for the family.

The American Red Cross and apartment management are assisting the displaced family. No one was injured. Sherwood estimated damage at $15,000.