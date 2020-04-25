Story Time Continues with WCS Elementary Educators

Some familiar faces are continuing to share their favorite stories with Williamson County Schools students.

This week, there are nine new chapters to the district’s Story Time series:

At the publishers’ request, these videos will be removed from the district’s YouTube channel prior to June 30, 2020. Each Story Time chapter will be broadcast on WC-TV, Williamson County’s government and education channel, in the coming weeks.

WC-TV may be viewed on the following channels:

Comcast: 3

AT&T: 99

Charter: 192

United Communications Channel: 207

For the full WC-TV schedule, visit its page on the Williamson County government website.