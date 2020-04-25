Story Time Continues with WCS Elementary Educators

Some familiar faces are continuing to share their favorite stories with Williamson County Schools students.
This week, there are nine new chapters to the district’s Story Time series:
- Chapter Nine features guests from Kenrose, Clovercroft, Oak View and Scales elementary schools.
- Chapter 10 includes readers from Chapman’s Retreat, Westwood and Fairview elementary schools.
- Chapter 11 has teachers from Nolensville, Grassland, Crockett and Creekside elementary schools.
- Chapter 12 features readers from Heritage, Hunters Bend and Allendale elementary schools.
- Chapter 13 has guests from Lipscomb, Kenrose, Bethesda and Oak View elementary schools.
- Chapter 14 includes teachers from Nolensville, Mill Creek, Hunters Bend and Pearre Creek elementary schools.
- Chapter 15 features teachers from Sunset, Scales, Chapman’s Retreat and Clovercroft elementary schools.
- Chapter 16 includes guests from Thompson’s Station, Heritage, Fairview and Allendale elementary schools.
- Chapter 17 features readers from Creekside, Crockett, Grassland and College Grove elementary schools.
At the publishers’ request, these videos will be removed from the district’s YouTube channel prior to June 30, 2020. Each Story Time chapter will be broadcast on WC-TV, Williamson County’s government and education channel, in the coming weeks.
WC-TV may be viewed on the following channels:
- Comcast: 3
- AT&T: 99
- Charter: 192
- United Communications Channel: 207
For the full WC-TV schedule, visit its page on the Williamson County government website.
