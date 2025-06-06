Stormy Weekend Forecast 6-6-8-2025

Expect Strong to Severe Storms Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening

Lightning, heavy rains and strong winds are probable. Hail and Tornadoes are possible. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. High near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A chance of showers before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

