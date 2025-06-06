Stormy Weekend Forecast 6-6-8-2025

- Expect Strong to Severe Storms Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening
- Lightning, heavy rains and strong winds are probable. Hail and Tornadoes are possible.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5pm. High near 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday
A chance of showers before 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 10am and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
