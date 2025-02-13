Storms, Flash Flood Watch, Wintry Mix, Colder Weather- Your Weekend Forecast

By
Clark Shelton
-

A LOT to unpack going into this weekend. Let’s try and break it down for simplicity:

  • Thursday and Friday best days to go shopping, run errands and make sure you have an exit plan if you live in a flood-prone area. This includes Rivers and streams.
  • Friday late night rain moves back in.
  • Saturday heavy rains, gusty winds and the possibility of strong to severe storms.
  • Saturday night- rain continues

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

  • Sunday morning we could see a wintry mix move in.
  • Sunday afternoon we finally get some relief , but , temperatures will drop into the teens and icy spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.
  • A look ahead says President’s Day and Tuesday we will dry out before another chance for a wintry mix rolls in.

Phew, in short now is the time to prepare if you live in an area prone to flooding. Saturday’s estimated totals on top of what we received this week already:

middle tennessee forecast

And then there is the chance for strong to severe storms. Biggest concerns being gusty winds toppling trees that are loose from the already saturated grounds:

middle tennessee weather forecast

Now let’s get the official outlook and info from the NWS:

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
126 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2025

Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Kingston Springs, McEwen, Lebanon,
Livingston, Lobelville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Spencer,
Pulaski, Gordonsville, Woodbury, Lewisburg, Allardt, Erin,
Linden, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Smithville, Clifton, Tennessee
Ridge, Carthage, Tullahoma, Columbia, Coalmont, Gainesboro,
Goodlettsville, Waynesboro, Brentwood, New Johnsonville,
McMinnville, Centerville, Lafayette, Waverly, Crossville, Ashland
City, Jamestown, Manchester, South Carthage, Celina, Cookeville,
Altamont, La Vergne, Nashville, Byrdstown, Mount Juliet, Sparta,
Shelbyville, Smyrna, Hartsville, Lawrenceburg, Gallatin,
Springfield, Dover, Hohenwald, and Dickson
126 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2025

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties,
  Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De
  Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury,
  Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson,
  Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren,
  Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - A significant rainfall event is expected to bring an
    additional 3 to 5 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this
    weekend. Locally higher amounts of 5 to 7 inches are possible
    across northwest Middle Tennessee.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Showers before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers after 3pm. High near 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Saturday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 37. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

 

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

