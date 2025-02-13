Storms, Flash Flood Watch, Wintry Mix, Colder Weather- Your Weekend Forecast

A LOT to unpack going into this weekend. Let’s try and break it down for simplicity:

Thursday and Friday best days to go shopping, run errands and make sure you have an exit plan if you live in a flood-prone area. This includes Rivers and streams.

Friday late night rain moves back in.

Saturday heavy rains, gusty winds and the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Saturday night- rain continues

Sunday morning we could see a wintry mix move in.

Sunday afternoon we finally get some relief , but , temperatures will drop into the teens and icy spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.

A look ahead says President’s Day and Tuesday we will dry out before another chance for a wintry mix rolls in.

Phew, in short now is the time to prepare if you live in an area prone to flooding. Saturday’s estimated totals on top of what we received this week already:

And then there is the chance for strong to severe storms. Biggest concerns being gusty winds toppling trees that are loose from the already saturated grounds:

Now let’s get the official outlook and info from the NWS:

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 126 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-132100- /O.NEW.KOHX.FA.A.0002.250215T0600Z-250216T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Kingston Springs, McEwen, Lebanon, Livingston, Lobelville, Franklin, Hendersonville, Spencer, Pulaski, Gordonsville, Woodbury, Lewisburg, Allardt, Erin, Linden, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, Smithville, Clifton, Tennessee Ridge, Carthage, Tullahoma, Columbia, Coalmont, Gainesboro, Goodlettsville, Waynesboro, Brentwood, New Johnsonville, McMinnville, Centerville, Lafayette, Waverly, Crossville, Ashland City, Jamestown, Manchester, South Carthage, Celina, Cookeville, Altamont, La Vergne, Nashville, Byrdstown, Mount Juliet, Sparta, Shelbyville, Smyrna, Hartsville, Lawrenceburg, Gallatin, Springfield, Dover, Hohenwald, and Dickson 126 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From late Friday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A significant rainfall event is expected to bring an additional 3 to 5 inches of rain to Middle Tennessee this weekend. Locally higher amounts of 5 to 7 inches are possible across northwest Middle Tennessee. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Showers likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Showers before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then showers after 3pm. High near 64. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 37. South wind around 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

