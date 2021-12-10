Storm Prediction Center Upgrades Nashville to Enhanced Risk for Friday

The Storm Prediction Center has been keeping a close eye on the forecasting data and movement of this cold front system.

Thursday, they decided to advance the risk from Slight to Enhanced from Nashville and out west. Currently, the east side of Middle Tennessee including Murfreesboro and Shelbyville is in the Slight Risk.

A slight risk has a concern for strong winds and potential hail, with a lower concern for tornadic activity. However, an enhanced risk has a greater chance of producing tornadoes and causing much more damaging winds and hail.

Severe storms are expected Friday night with an initial round possible from 10pm to 3am Saturday and than an additional line is expected from 2am to 9am. The earlier round is expected to affect only the orange area (in the graphic below) but the later round will threaten everyone. Strong tornadoes are possible, along with the threat of damaging straight line wind.

Although you may not live in the highest risk, being weather aware is always important. Keep an eye on the sky and stay safe everyone!