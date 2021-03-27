Storm Photos March 27, 2021

By
Donna Vissman
-
Storm
photo via Twitter @marenmilligan Mack Hatcher/Franklin Road

Many of us woke up to storms Saturday morning. Heavy rain, lots of lightning, hail and strong winds were reported throughout Williamson County and the middle Tennessee area.

Stay Weather Aware All Day:

Send us your storm photos at [email protected] 

 

