Storm Photos & Videos – August 26, 2023

After many days of extreme heat, most of Middle Tennessee saw rain and storms on Saturday. Williamson County, specifically, saw torrential downpours, gusty winds and lightning strikes.

In fact, local experts say they detected one of the strongest positive lightning strikes they’ve ever seen in their lightning data.

147,814 kAmp jolt near the Goose Creek Bypass. One of the strongest positive strikes I’ve ever seen on our lightning data. pic.twitter.com/UDFWDguvdl — NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) August 27, 2023



After a days-long heat wave, now 50 MPH gusts and a downpour thunderstorm. pic.twitter.com/bkCCVxzloJ — Steven Ludwig (@stevenludwig) August 26, 2023

River Park off of Concord Road #tspotter. pic.twitter.com/QT03sErOCD — Camden Hall (@CamdenHPhotos) August 26, 2023