We know some of you like the stress of shopping at the very last minute on Christmas Eve, and others may have overlooked that one gift you had on your last but failed to purchase.

Others may be planning a meal, and need to know when the grocery stores are open. Here’s a list of stores open on Christmas Eve 2022 so far.

Apple : Apple stores have typically remained open until at least 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

: The majority of Best Buy locations have opened their doors from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the past, and you could even order online for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve. Orders are usually ready in an hour. Bed, Bath & Beyond : Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the past, regularly stay open until 10 p.m. CVS : Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours will vary.

: Most stores open regular hours but pharmacy hours will vary. Dillard’s : Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. DICK’S Sporting Goods : Open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last year, most of the video-game stores stayed open until 6 p.m. JCPenney: JCPenney stores were open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. last year.

Kohl’s has been known to have holiday shopping marathons where stores stay open 24/7 leading up to Christmas, until they finally close their doors around 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Macy’s: Most Macy’s locations open early on Christmas Eve and close around 6 p.m., according to previous years’ hours.

Most Macy’s locations open early on Christmas Eve and close around 6 p.m., according to previous years’ hours. Old Navy: While Old Navy will have some holiday hours, the specifics depend on the location. Stores were typically open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve last year.

Last year, all Target stores opened at 7 a.m. and closed at either 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., depending on the location. Walmart: Many Walmart stores are normally open 24/7 , but certain locations might close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas.

Many Walmart stores are normally open 24/7 but certain locations might close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas. Opry Mills : Hours will be 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

: Hours will be 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. CoolSprings : Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mall at Green Hills: Open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grocery Stores Hours