Store Employee Assaulted During Shoplifters’ Getaway

Franklin Police want to identify these women, wanted in an assault and attempted shoplifting at the Mallory Lane Academy Sports.

1 of 3

The suspects seen here had armfuls of clothing they were attempting to leave the store with via an emergency exit. After the alarm sounded, the suspects dropped the clothing and ran to the front door where one of them struck an employee in the face during their getaway.

All three suspects fled to a waiting grey or black Chevy Malibu.

Call Franklin Police if you know who they are.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip