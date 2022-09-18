Stop the Cycle of Homelessness Bike Challenge to Benefit the Williamson County Homeless Alliance

Williamson County Homeless Alliance (WCHA) is putting forth a 200-mile Bicycle Challenge throughout the month of October.

The Challenge is to ride 200 miles in the month of October at your own pace and leisure and raise awareness and funds for those experiencing homelessness. This month-long event is great for all ages and gives cyclists the freedom to explore the beauty of Williamson County whether they ride solo or in a small group.

WCHA’s Executive Director, Kevin Riggs said, “This is an opportunity to enjoy the fall weather while supporting those struggling in our community. Our holistic approach first provides safe and secure shelter to rest and recover and then offers paths to solving issues that may have led to homelessness such as substance abuse, mental health, or physical health issues or unemployment.”

Details: Ride 200 miles during the month of October

T-shirt pickup location: WCHA Office 511 West Meade Blvd., Franklin

Date: Saturday, October 1st, 9:00 am-1:00 pm

Contact: Kevin Riggs, [email protected]

Registration and Donations: https://wilcohomeless.com/stop-the-cycle/

As a result of the summer’s extremely hot temperatures, WCHA’s emergency shelter broke records for the number of nights they were open. So far this year (since January 1st) the emergency shelter has been opened 94 nights. When temperatures exceed 90 degrees or dips below 32 degrees, those needing shelter meet at the Natchez Community Center for a meal and then spend the night at a local church.

Williamson County Homeless Alliance is a 501c3 organization located in Franklin, TN. The organization provides assistance by sheltering those experiencing homelessness through emergency, temporary, transitional, and permanent housing solutions. They address the whole person by providing services that assist in healing the individual and family physically, emotionally/mentally, and spiritually.

The mission of the Williamson County Homeless Alliance is to develop and maintain a permanent transitional sanctuary that meets the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Franklin/Williamson County Tennessee by partnering with local government, non-profits, businesses, individuals, and churches.

For more information about the Williamson County Homeless Alliance, visit https://wilcohomeless.com/.