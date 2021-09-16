Stitcher’s Garden Quilt Shop Moves to Brentwood

Stitcher’s Garden has provided one of the most extensive assortment of fabrics for quilting in Middle Tennessee for more than 30 years. Recently the store moved from their famously cramped quarters in Franklin off I-65 to a space twice the size in Brentwood at 144 Wilson Pike Circle. The new location has allowed the store to have more room for their almost overwhelming selection of fabric for quilting, as well as patterns, notions, and quilting supplies.

With the new space has come more organization. Fabrics are pulled together by type and color. But still be prepared to spend several hours looking around because there are so many beautiful fabrics to choose from. The fabrics are not only great for quilting, but also curtains, pillows, and children’s room accessories.

Very soon they will be offering quilting classes, but for now there are many books on quilting available to help everyone from novices to the skilled quilter.

Begun by owner Myra Nickolaus after years of being a stay-at-home mother — and before that a chemist in Murfreesboro — she has built an international reputation for her vast array of fabrics, including many unusual and discontinued selections. This store is also often recommended by quilting magazines. Visitors from as far as Australia rave about the shop being a quilter’s paradise.

One visitor from New York said in a review:

“My wife has been looking for oriental patterned fabric for a quilt for our daughter for a while now, and since we were traveling in Tennessee, we decided to do some shopping here. This place is amazing – thousands of bolts of fabric…We spent about two hours searching out the perfect assortment of colors and patterns for the quilt. This is the first time I can remember her being able to find everything she wanted in one go…. If you’re traveling to Nashville, be sure to take a detour out here to [Brentwood], you won’t be disappointed.”

Another said:

“I concentrated on fat quarters since I didn’t have much time. I grabbed a basket and started loading up. I have never seen that much selection. If I had more time, I would have bought yardage…My recommendation is to check it out.”

Two other customers said:

“An amazing assortment of beautiful fabrics! I was left free to browse and move bolts around, and then when I wanted help I was assisted promptly by a knowledgeable professional. Prices are good and service is prompt. I’ll be back soon!”

“They have the biggest selection of unusual quilting fabric in the Nashville-Franklin area as far as I can tell. They have a great selection of batik fabrics and really great novelty type fabrics for home sewers.”

Those new to the store will want to know that fabrics are torn, not cut with scissors or a rotary cutter. Also, come with an idea of what you are looking for, or with a significant time to browse, because of the sheer volume of fabric.

Due to the loss of her husband, Nickolaus has cut back store hours. Currently, the hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m and a few Saturdays each month. Saturday hours for the remainder of September is Saturday, September 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. They will announce Saturday hours for October later. For more information call them at 615-370-9662 or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Stitchers-Garden-185014991534626/.