Steven Wiggins Sentenced to Death for Fatal Shooting of Sgt. Daniel Baker

A jury sentenced Steven Wiggins to death for fatally shooting Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018. The sentence follows the jury’s conviction earlier this month of all 10 charges against Steven Wiggins, including premeditated first-degree murder reports Associated Press.

In May 2018, Sgt. Baker was responding to a suspicious car when he was shot several times by Wiggins. As reported by AP, Wiggins “dragged the deputy’s body into the police cruiser and drove it to a rural area, where he set it on fire, court documents state.” Erika Castro-Miles, an acquaintance of Wiggins was also in the car and is also charged in Baker’s death. The murder resulted in a two-day manhunt for Wiggins.

Sgt. Daniel Baker has Williamson County ties with family members on the Spring Hill Police force. His father Darryl Baker is a detective and his step bother Evan is an officer.

The sentencing trial lasted five days and jurors entered their decision Thursday afternoon.

“In the sentencing trial’s closing arguments, Wiggins’ defense described a childhood that included brain damage and severe abuse. The district attorney responded that Wiggins had years to develop since his mother took him away from his abusive father in 2001, is now a father himself, got his high school-equivalent degree and was a plumber,” reports Associated Press.