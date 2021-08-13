Steven Wiggins Sentenced to Death for Fatal Shooting of Sgt. Daniel Baker

A jury sentenced Steven Wiggins to death for fatally shooting Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker in 2018. The sentence follows the jury’s conviction earlier this month of all 10 charges against Steven Wiggins, including premeditated first-degree murder reports Associated Press.
In May 2018, Sgt. Baker was responding to a suspicious car when he was shot several times by Wiggins. As reported by AP, Wiggins “dragged the deputy’s body into the police cruiser and drove it to a rural area, where he set it on fire, court documents state.” Erika Castro-Miles, an acquaintance of Wiggins was also in the car and is also charged in Baker’s death. The murder resulted in a two-day manhunt for Wiggins.
Sgt. Daniel Baker has Williamson County ties with family members on the Spring Hill Police force. His father Darryl Baker is a detective and his step bother Evan is an officer.
The sentencing trial lasted five days and jurors entered their decision Thursday afternoon.
“In the sentencing trial’s closing arguments, Wiggins’ defense described a childhood that included brain damage and severe abuse. The district attorney responded that Wiggins had years to develop since his mother took him away from his abusive father in 2001, is now a father himself, got his high school-equivalent degree and was a plumber,” reports Associated Press.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.