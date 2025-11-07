Steven Curtis Chapman to Headline Inaugural ‘A Franklin Christmas’ Benefit Concert

The Circle of Giving invites the community to celebrate the magic of the holiday season at the inaugural “A Franklin Christmas,” presented by The Circle of Giving with Steven Curtis Chapman & Friends, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin. Tickets are available for purchase online via Eventbrite.

The event promises to be an unforgettable night, as Franklin’s own five-time GRAMMY-winning musician Steven Curtis Chapman brings a variation of his The Music of Christmas Tour to his hometown. In December, Chapman is taking the tour to 10 select cities, adding Franklin to the mix with a special performance. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited to be performing at the first-ever “A Franklin Christmas” in my hometown, Franklin, TN,” said Franklin’s own multi GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman. “Nothin’ better, especially at Christmas, than getting to share the gift of music while giving back to the community that has given so much to my family and me. Being able to do what I love and help families right here in Williamson County makes this event especially meaningful.”

Atmos Energy has been announced as the official sponsor of the event, whose generous support helps make this festive celebration possible. Sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support the event and gain exclusive access and recognition; for more information, visit our website event page.

VIP tickets are available for $125, giving guests access to the exclusive pre-party at the Carousel of Dreams with hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine and a chance to take a photo with Steven Curtis Chapman. Second-tier seating is $75, and general admission tickets are $50.

Proceeds from the event will support The Circle of Giving’s ongoing work with four local nonprofit partners: FrankTown Open Hearts, which provides youth mentorship; Friends of Franklin Parks, benefiting Ellie G’s Dream World inclusive playground; Hard Bargain Association, supporting affordable housing; and Needs of Our Kids (N.O.O.K.), which provides student resources.

The concert will take place in Liberty Hall, located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064. Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets early, as seating is limited.

To learn more about the event and The Circle of Giving, visit carouselofdreams.com.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email