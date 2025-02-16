Stephanie Tillman Named Board Chair of TMA

Stephanie Tillman, Director of Business Development for TMA Group, has been named Board Chair of the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee. Stephanie previously served as Vice Chair of the Transit Alliance Board during 2024.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of the board of the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee,” said Tillman. “Having been actively involved in the organization in recent years, it is a privilege to lead as its chairman. I am excited to be part of a team committed to raising awareness and building support for funding to improve multimodal regional transit and mobility. The time is now for leaders to support affordable transportation options for the sustainable economic and environmental future of the Middle Tennessee region.”

In Stephanie’s role with TMA Group, Stephanie is responsible for the growth of the TDM programs and the expansion of TMA’s innovative ride-sharing services.

Debbie Henry, CEO and President of the TMA Group, says, “We are proud of Stephanie’s contributions to our region in representing us with the Transit Alliance and in the important role she serves with the TMA Group.

About the TMA Group

The Transportation Management Association (TMA) Group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation was established in 1988 as a public-private partnership of business, government, and community leaders.

TMA supports a regional transportation system that provides a variety of accessible, affordable, reliable, and interconnected transportation choices that are both healthy for the environment and for the public. TMA’s goal is for everyone in every community and in every stage of life, to have affordable and convenient travel options available to them.

TMA manages a variety of mobility, transit and transportation demand management solutions within the Middle Tennessee region.

