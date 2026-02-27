Step Into Spring With Ruby Slipper’s Decadent New Menu

The sun is shining a little brighter at Ruby Slipper as the boozy brunch favorite rolls out its newest limited-time menu. Inspired by the playful spirit of the season, the new offerings blend colorful confections, hearty brunch plates and refreshing sips designed for leisurely mornings and patio afternoons.

Available Feb. 25 through April 21 across all locations, the limited-time items include:

Strawberry Rainbow Crunch Beignets ($7.25): Lemon-glazed New Orleans-style beignets topped with strawberry cheesecake, macerated strawberries, whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles® and a dusting of matcha powdered sugar.

Lemon-glazed New Orleans-style beignets topped with strawberry cheesecake, macerated strawberries, whipped cream, Fruity Pebbles® and a dusting of matcha powdered sugar. Strawberry Rainbow Crunch Stuffed French Toast ($13.75): Fruity Pebbles-crusted brioche French toast stuffed with strawberry cheesecake and topped with lemon glaze, macerated strawberries, whipped cream and matcha powdered sugar dust.

Fruity Pebbles-crusted brioche French toast stuffed with strawberry cheesecake and topped with lemon glaze, macerated strawberries, whipped cream and matcha powdered sugar dust. Corned Beef Hash Royale ($17): Orange brown sugar-glazed corned beef with flame-roasted peppers and onions, breakfast potatoes, salsa macha verde, horseradish cream and a sunny-side-up egg.

Orange brown sugar-glazed corned beef with flame-roasted peppers and onions, breakfast potatoes, salsa macha verde, horseradish cream and a sunny-side-up egg. Corned Beef Hash Bennie ($15): Orange brown sugar-glazed corned beef with flame-roasted peppers and onions and breakfast potatoes served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, horseradish cream and hollandaise.

Orange brown sugar-glazed corned beef with flame-roasted peppers and onions and breakfast potatoes served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, horseradish cream and hollandaise. Strawberry Spritz ($11.50): Peychaud’s Aperitivo, strawberry puree, soda water and sparkling wine.

Peychaud’s Aperitivo, strawberry puree, soda water and sparkling wine. Iced Lavender Matcha Lagniappe Latte ($6): House-made lavender-strawberry-infused cream and milk, shaken and topped with matcha tea.

From rainbow-crusted sweets to citrus-kissed corned beef and sparkling strawberry cocktails, the seasonal selections capture the easygoing joy of spring brunching.

In addition to the seasonal menu, Ruby Slipper recently launched alcoholic beverages to-go, now available for online ordering where permitted by law. In markets where alcohol sales are restricted, guests can enjoy pre-made cocktail mixes to bring a bit of brunch sparkle home.

For more information about this limited-time menu and ongoing updates, visit RubyBrunch.com or follow @BrunchWithRuby on Instagram, TikTok, X and Facebook. Ruby Slipper fans can brunch like a VIP with the Ruby Bennies loyalty app – earn points every time you order directly online or dine in, redeem them for rewards, place orders with ease in the app, and be the first to know about upcoming specials.

