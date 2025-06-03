Step Into a World of Wonder at Mary Poppins at the FSD Performing Arts Center

Come out to see Mary Poppins at the FSD Performing Arts Center (2959 Del Rio Pike, Franklin, TN 37069) from Thursday, June 12th – Saturday, June 14th, 2025.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “Anything can happen if you let it.”

Dates / Times:

Thursday, Jun 12th @ 7:00pm

Friday, Jun 13th @ 7:00pm

Saturday, Jun 14th @ 2:00pm

Saturday, Jun 14th @ 7:00pm

Ticket Prices:

$15.00: Standard Ticket Price

More information and tickets HERE.

For more local events visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email