STEM Builders will hold a grand opening for its new Franklin location on Saturday, January 11.

The new facility will be located at 128 Holiday Court in Franklin. Festivities for the grand opening event will be 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Attendees will be able to tour the facility, enjoy refreshments, and see a demo of the STEM classes offered. You can also enter a raffle for drawing that includes free one month robotics/math class, 50 percent off a class, and 30 percent off a class.

STEM Builders’ mission is to ignite passion and enthusiasm for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in every student for the age group 6-14. They provide education by bringing STEM to life in a fun and interactive way. Their students not only learn how to apply math, science & programming skills, but they also are constantly challenged to be creative and innovative.

Some of the programs offered include:

Robotics for kids Ages 6-14

Mathematics for K-8

Enrichment programs

Robotic Birthday parties

Summer camps

Girl Scouts camps

Robotics competitions and much more

This will be the first location of Stem Builders to open in Williamson County. Currently, there is a location in Mount Juliet.

You can find the current listings of classes offered with schedules on their website here. Each class has varying time lengths from one-hour class to up to three hours. The classes are divided into Little Explorers, age 6-8, Junior Xperts, age 8-10, Senior Xtreme age 10-14, and Senior XCoder age 11-17.

For the latest updates, visit Stem Buiders on Facebook.