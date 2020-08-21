Stein Mart Begins Liquidation Sale

After sharing news of their bankruptcy filing, Stein Mart will close all 279 stores.

A liquidation sale is underway. Gordon Brothers, Hilco Merchant Resources, Tiger Capital Group, B. Riley Financial’s Great American Group and SB360 Capital Partners have been assigned to manage the going out of business sale process.

Customers will see discounts up to 30 percent off merchandise in the store.

“New merchandise arriving in stores, as well as customers’ favorite familiar brands, are deeply discounted and will sell out quickly at these low prices,” a spokesperson for the joint venture stated. “We are encouraging shoppers to take advantage of Stein Mart’s abundant assortment of merchandise at substantial price reductions before it’s too late.”

Stein Mart gift cards and loyalty rewards will be accepted for a limited time. Store fixtures, furniture and equipment will also be sold at discounted prices as part of the going out of business sale.

There is one location in Williamson County – 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin and 300 Franklin Road, Brentwood (in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center).

No official closing date has been shared at this time.