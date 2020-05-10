



The Iroquois Steeplechase, presented by Bank of America, is launching a “Party in a Box” for a safer-at-home celebration on the event’s canceled race day Saturday, June 27. The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is the primary beneficiary of the race meet.

In making the announcement, Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall said, “Since boxholders won’t be able to come to their box on our race day, we’re bringing a box to them. This way families and friends can still gather and celebrate Nashville’s grand tradition in their own homes and backyards while watching highlights from previous years on News Channel 5.”

Organizers are selling a “Party in a Box” at three levels so patrons can choose the style party they want to host along with their boxholder friends.

“The Ultimate Iroquois Steeplechase Box Party” – $10,000

Limited Edition Iroquois Steeplechase 2020 1.75L Gentleman Jack

Commemorative Iroquois Steeplechase 2020 Mint Julep cups

Bang Candy Company’s exhilarating Lavender Mint Simple Syrup

Bartender

King Jeweler’s “Box of Carats” – Cubic Zirconia (one is diamond!) – visit the store to see if yours is real!

Christine A. Moore Millinery Iroquois Steeplechase branded face masks

Andrews Automotive Group to deliver the “Party in a Box” to your home June 27

Nfocus style judges and photographers will attend and cover your party. The party with the best style will win a box to the 80 th Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase.

Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase. Sophisticated Living’s Teddy Clayton will cover your party

Nashville Lifestyles Magazine to showcase your guest’s hats for their Hat Contest on social media and in print

Your Williamson to cover your party

Flavor Catering to provide hors d’oeuvres for a party of 10

Your party will be featured on the Iroquois Steeplechase social media platforms as well as the Iroquois Steeplechase website

Enjoy News Channel 5’s “Iroquois Steeplechase – Nashville’s Grand Tradition” special which will air June 27, 6-7 p.m.

Your name listed on the Iroquois Steeplechase website as a patron

“Winner’s Circle Iroquois Steeplechase Box Party” – $5,000

Limited Edition Iroquois Steeplechase 2020 1L Gentleman Jack

Commemorative Iroquois Steeplechase 2020 Mint Julep cups

Bang Candy Company’s exhilarating Lavender Mint Simple Syrup

Bartender

Christine A. Moore Millinery Iroquois Steeplechase branded face masks

Share your photos on Iroquois Steeplechase social media platforms for a chance to win a box at the 80 th Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase

Anniversary of the Iroquois Steeplechase Enjoy News Channel 5’s “Iroquois Steeplechase – Nashville’s Grand Tradition” special which will air June 27, 6-7 p.m.

Your name listed on the Iroquois Steeplechase website as a patron

“Thank Goodness We Can Party Iroquois Steeplechase Box Party” – $2,500

Two (2) Iroquois Steeplechase 2020 750mL Jack Daniel’s Black Label

Bang Candy Company’s exhilarating Lavender Mint Simple Syrup

Share your photos on Iroquois Steeplechase social media platforms

Enjoy News Channel 5’s “Iroquois Steeplechase – Nashville’s Grand Tradition” special which will air June 27, 6-7 p.m.

Your name listed on the Iroquois Steeplechase website as a patron

Chairman Dwight Hall added, “We can’t stress enough the importance of raising funds in 2020 to ensure the future of the Iroquois Steeplechase for years to come. We must secure funds to continue operations and to handle expenses which range from course maintenance to fencing, barn upkeep, party decks, irrigation for 11 acres of the course plus all operational expenses such as staffing, insurance, rent and ordinary business expenses. We want our patrons to enjoy the spirit of the Iroquois Steeplechase as they help ensure our future. We hope this helps keep us alive as we jump this hurdle together.”

Go to IroquoisSteeplechase.org to purchase a “Party in a Box.”

About The Iroquois Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase is an iconic sporting event that has been Nashville’s rite of spring since 1941. Held the second Saturday of each May at Percy Warner Park, the annual event attracts more than 25,000 spectators and is Music City’s celebration of time-honored traditions, Tennessee hospitality and southern fashions. The event also supports several philanthropic causes and has donated more than $10 million to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt since 1981. To learn more about Steeplechase, visit www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.



