Steelhead Group Welcomes William Powell as Pre-Construction Manager

Steelhead Group, a general contractor specializing in commercial construction in the healthcare, retail, office, mixed-use, industrial and institutional industries – announced that William Howell has joined the company as pre-construction manager. Howell brings with him 36 years of experience in the construction industry.

Howell spent the first 11 years of his career in the casework/millwork industry and worked on projects throughout the southeastern part of the U.S. He then moved into a project manager position with American Constructors, Inc. and spent 19 years honing his estimating and project management skills. After leaving ACI as a senior project manager, he became director of pre-construction for Parkes Construction.

Having the philosophy that, “in order to have a successful project you have to have a successful preconstruction phase,” he understands the importance of open and honest communication with owners, design teams, subcontractors, and vendors, as well as developing thorough, complete and accurate budgets throughout the pre-construction process. In his new role, he will be responsible for all aspects of the pre-construction phase for each project that Steelhead Building Group engages in.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have William join our team,” said James Pollard, principal at Steelhead Building Group. “His deep knowledge of construction and extensive experience with the design process gives our clients peace of mind from the outset of their projects.”

Howell received his Bachelor of Science in Public Management/Construction Technology from Austin Peay State University and his Master of Business Administration from Bethel University. He is a member of the American Society of Professional Estimators, 50Forward Facility Advisory Board and Austin Peay’s College of Engineering Technology Advisory Board.

About Steelhead Building Group

Steelhead Building Group, LLC is a commercial general contractor with special expertise in the healthcare, retail, office, mixed-use, industrial, institutional, and financial industries. The firm also has a rich history in historic renovation/restoration. The Brentwood, Tennessee firm has a diverse portfolio of completed projects throughout the southeast region of the US. They offer end-to-end construction services from pre-construction to completion for new construction and tenant build-out projects. The company is built on the values of Respect, Integrity. To learn more about Steelhead, visit www.steelheadbg.com.