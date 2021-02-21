Steel Goes Up at GM Spring Hill Complex for Electric Vehicles

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Steel construction for a new body shop is underway at the General Motors Spring Hill Complex in Tennessee. With this effort, the assembly plant begins the transition to become the company’s third vehicle manufacturing site to produce electric vehicles, joining Factory ZERO in Detroit, Michigan, and Orion Assembly in Orion Township, Michigan.

Last year, GM announced a $2 billion investment in Spring Hill to build fully electric vehicles, including the all new Cadillac LYRIQ. The new body shop will consist of 324,000 square feet dedicated to building major sheet metal components for that vehicle. The new building, along with new tooling, equipment and automation will comprise the advanced body structure for the LYRIQ.

“This is a historic moment for Spring Hill and the first major building expansion for our vehicle assembly space since initial opening in 1990,” said Jeff Lamarche, plant executive director of Spring Hill’s vehicle assembly plant. “The LYRIQ will be the first of many EVs to be produced at Spring Hill and we’re honored and excited to be a part of GM’s all-electric future.”

The Spring Hill Complex builds both vehicles and engines and has more than 3,200 employees. The facility will produce traditionally powered vehicles along with EVs. For more information, visit https://www.gm.com/our-company/us/tn.html.