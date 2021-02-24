Steamboys to Open New Nolensville Location Soon

2020 was the year of adaptation: work from home, travel restrictions, and overloaded hospitals shook our nation and our world to the core. The restaurant industry, perhaps more than most businesses, faced a radical new reality. While many businesses were forced to close or hold on for dear life, a select few actually expanded.

Steamboys, a Chinese comfort food eatery, is uniquely positioned amongst the latter. Their new Nolensville location – the third to-date (to be followed by a fourth location in the Fifth + Broadway development in downtown Nashville) – is also the brand’s largest. The Steamboys Nolensville location will have a soft opening on February 26.

“With a bigger kitchen, our Nolensville location will have more variety of foods,” says founder Brandon Lin. “We’ll be allowed to do the dishes we always wanted to bring.”

Since opening locations in Germantown and Hermitage, Steamboys’ traditional Chinese comfort food has served fast, quality, made-to-order dishes like dumplings, bao, and noodle soup. With a larger space, Lin and his partners will begin expanding the menu to bring the authentic dishes they learned and trained in making while traveling together in China.

“We have an ever evolving menu that will constantly innovate and keep people interested,” says Lin. “We will be doing more flavors of bao and will introduce a lot of great rice dishes that we weren’t able to execute in our other smaller restaurants. We’re looking to expand our vegetarian option because a lot of people are asking for vegetarian options and, at the moment, we only have a couple. We see a trend going in this direction, and are happy to serve our customers in this capacity.”

“We have gotten a lot of interest about the new location,” says Lin. “We have a platform that allows our customers to text for updates and we’ve probably received like 300 to 400 texts from people asking when we’re opening!”

For more information, visit https://www.steamboys.com/.