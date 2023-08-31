Steamboys to Open in Franklin

Steamboys, a Chinese comfort food eatery, will open a location in Franklin.

Founder Brandon Lin confirmed Steamboys has set its eye on a Franklin location to open at 4000 Longpoint Way Unit 400. No expected open date was given at this time.

This will be the brands first location in Williamson County. They now have six locations-Nolensville, Nashville at Fifth + Broadway, Nashville at Harding Place, Hermitage, Germantown, and Cleveland, Tennessee.

Since opening its first location in Germantown, Steamboys’ traditional Chinese comfort food has served fast, quality, made-to-order dishes like dumplings, bao, and noodle soup. Lin and his partners have expanded the menu to bring the authentic dishes they learned and trained in making while traveling together in China.

