Steamboys Announces Soft Opening in Franklin

Donna Vissman
photo by Donna Vissman

Steamboys, a Chinese comfort food eatery, is hosting a soft opening for its new Franklin location this weekend.

Founder Brandon Lin confirmed Steamboys is opening at 4000 Longpoint Way, Unit 400 and a soft opening is set for Sunday, March 31st from 4 pm – 7 pm. On social media, they shared, “Join us for the Steamboys Franklin Soft Opening! Savor exclusive first tastes, special discounts, and a sneak peek into your new favorite dumpling destination.”

This will be Steamboys seventh location, other locations are found in Nashville at Fifth + Broadway, Nashville at Harding Place, Hermitage, Germantown, Nolensville and Cleveland, Tennessee.

Since opening its first location in Germantown, Steamboys’ traditional Chinese comfort food has served fast, quality, made-to-order dishes like dumplings, bao, and noodle soup. Lin and his partners have expanded the menu to bring the authentic dishes they learned and trained in making while traveling together in China.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
