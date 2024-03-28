Steamboys Announces Soft Opening in Franklin

Steamboys, a Chinese comfort food eatery, is hosting a soft opening for its new Franklin location this weekend.

Founder Brandon Lin confirmed Steamboys is opening at 4000 Longpoint Way, Unit 400 and a soft opening is set for Sunday, March 31st from 4 pm – 7 pm. On social media, they shared, “Join us for the Steamboys Franklin Soft Opening! Savor exclusive first tastes, special discounts, and a sneak peek into your new favorite dumpling destination.”

This will be Steamboys seventh location, other locations are found in Nashville at Fifth + Broadway, Nashville at Harding Place, Hermitage, Germantown, Nolensville and Cleveland, Tennessee.

Since opening its first location in Germantown, Steamboys’ traditional Chinese comfort food has served fast, quality, made-to-order dishes like dumplings, bao, and noodle soup. Lin and his partners have expanded the menu to bring the authentic dishes they learned and trained in making while traveling together in China.