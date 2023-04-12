Steamboat Transportation Group, LLC to Expand, Relocate Headquarters in Tennessee

Steamboat Transportation Group, LLC and local officials announced on April 12, the company will invest $2 million to expand and relocate its headquarters operations from Nashville to Brentwood, Tennessee.

Steamboat Transportation Group, LLC will create 61 new jobs in Williamson County.

Located at 105 Continental Place, the transportation provider’s new headquarters will support business growth and allow the company to hire additional employees. Upon completion of the project, Steamboat Transportation Group, LLC will employ nearly 100 Tennesseans.

Steamboat Transportation Group, LLC is a third-party logistics company whose transportation services include flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, oversized, intermodal and international.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in more than 3,800 job commitments and approximately $260 million in capital investment.

“As a proud Tennessee company, we are excited to continue expanding our business in Middle Tennessee in the coming years and are extremely grateful for the show of support from TVA and the State of Tennessee. I would like to thank our existing team members, who represent our brand with the utmost integrity day in and day out and acknowledge the leadership they have provided to help Steamboat achieve the success it already has. With a very talented candidate pool, many of which are currently enrolled in colleges and universities across this great state, our recruiting efforts are ramping up. The future is bright for the State of Tennessee, and we are excited to be a part of it,” said Jake Geismar, founding partner and CEO, Steamboat Transportation Group, LLC