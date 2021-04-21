Staying Small on Purpose: The Dr. Wes Orthodontics Difference

Bigger isn’t always better for patients. Dr. Wes Chladny of Spring Hill’s Dr. Wes Orthodontics believes that a small, locally-owned private practice is the best way to provide personalized orthodontic care. That belief led him to transition from a large, busy practice he owned for 10 years in Illinois to his unique concept recently opened in Spring Hill, TN.

Invested in the Community

“We are committed to making sure that we take great care of our friends and neighbors,” says Wes Chladny, who is known by patients as “Dr. Wes.” “That’s why it was important to us to have one location and one orthodontist. This allows us to be completely invested in serving the community where we live and provide families like ours a consistent and individualized experience.”

At Dr. Wes Orthodontics, patients and their families are always made to feel important––because they are. The “Dr. Wes Way,” as described on the practice’s website, values personal attention and care:

People first. Always.

If you need an appointment, you’ve got it.

When you arrive, no crazy waits.

You get 1-1 doctor time, every time.

No cookie cutters: Your teeth. Your treatment plan.

Have questions? Keep ‘em coming.

Your appointments won’t be rushed.

We listen and communicate every step of the way.

You can trust that the doctor is always in.

Familiar & Dependable

When patients visit Dr. Wes Orthodontics, they can expect the familiarity and dependability that only comes with a family business. Dr. Wes’s wife and co-pilot, April Chladny, is a registered dental assistant who aids Dr. Wes in many procedures while he personally cares for every patient.

“In most contemporary orthodontic offices, many of the duties are delegated to assistants and other support staff,” explains Dr. Wes. “I strongly believe, based on my extensive experience in both private and corporate orthodontics, that the more involved the orthodontist is in the delivery of care, the better the outcomes. That’s why the families in our practice can count on spending more time with me than they do with anyone else in our office. We’re parents and this kind of personal orthodontic care is what we’d want for our kids,” says Dr. Wes.

People Over Profits

As many orthodontic practices trend toward maximizing patient volume and profitability, Dr. Wes prioritizes results and patient satisfaction above all else. “We mean it when we say no two patients are alike and they’re not treated the same. We use our wealth of experience treating thousands of patients, combined with cutting edge technologies, to deliver results that are completely customized. We call it modern orthodontics practiced with old-fashioned care.”

Free Consultations + Special Offer for New Patients

Dr. Wes is currently offering a special promotion for new patients. Call (615) 282-5038 for more information. As always, initial consultations are complimentary and do not require a referral. For more info visit https://www.drwesortho.com/.

