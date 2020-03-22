Trying to stay fit while self-isolating? The Bar Method Nashville has got your back! All Bar Method members now have access to the Bar Online, free for 30 days. Not a member? Signing up is free and easy.

Access Bar Online for a library of classes ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. Choose from a variety of top instructors across various Bar Method studios. No credit card or commitment beyond the initial free 30 days is required.

What Is Bar Method?

The Bar Method technique is known for being safe, smart and personal. The workout focuses on a fast and efficient method for reshaping the entire body. Incorporating isometric exercises, active and passive stretching, and a fast pace, the Bar Method takes a cue from the trained dancer’s experience. Many students see results toward building a strong and graceful dancer-like body within just a few weeks.

What to Expect from Bar Online

Feel the burn as you sculpt arms, shape legs, build strength, and boost your metabolism. (And, let’s face it, those self-isolating calories aren’t going away on their own, are they?)

Never done a bar class before? No problem. Everyone is welcome in a Bar Online class – no experience necessary. Workouts have been created under the guidance of physical therapists to ensure safety for students with a wide range of abilities. No dancing background is required.

During a Bar Online class, you can expect to learn the exercises and techniques as you go. Highly trained and certified instructors will provide modifications for many of the exercises so you can custom tailor the experience for your fitness level. A few simple props, such as a sturdy chair, towel, and firm pillows, are all you’ll need.

What are you waiting for? Get fit with the Bar Method Online! Sign up here.

Effective March 18, the Bar Method Nashville is closed for at least two weeks. You can support this business by becoming a member and joining Bar Online today.