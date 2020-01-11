Stay Connected with Williamson County Schools in 2020

From WCS inFocus

The start of a new year is a great time to make sure you’re receiving important district information.

If you’re not already subscribed to the district’s weekly InFocus e-newsletter, be sure to sign up today. InFocus is sent out each Tuesday during the school year and contains district news, videos and photo galleries.

People who want information at their fingertips can download the district’s mobile app. The app offers easy access to school calendars, lunch menus, important alerts and more. To download, visit the App Store or Google Play.

Another way parents, students and community members can receive regular updates is through social media. Just follow WCS on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

Finally, a mass email and phone notification system are used to inform parents of district events, school closures and emergencies. School administrators and attendance secretaries use the system to communicate with their students’ families. That is why it’s important to make sure your contact information is correct in Skyward. If you’ve checked to make sure it is correct in Skyward, but you are still not receiving these phone calls and/or emails, contact the Communications Department at 615-472-4030.