Station Pizzeria Officially Opens in Brentwood

Station Pizzeria, located at 7007 Moores Lane in Brentwood, has officially opened. More Eat & Drink News

The pizzeria shared the news on social media, stating, “WE’RE OPEN ✨ Station Pizzeria has officially made its mark in Brentwood! Come enjoy some pizza, sunshine and a rockin good time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Station Pizzeria 🍕 MN | TN (@stationpizzeria_mn_tn)

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday & Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm. Right now, the restaurant is dine-in only; takeout and delivery starts in one month, according to an Instagram post.

On the menu, you will find a selection of salads and pastas, with the majority dedicated to pizza. From the cheese pizza to the smoked, a pizza with house-smoked pork, pickles, jalapenos, red onion, light cheese, and BBQ sauce; there’s something for everyone.

“We still do things the old-school way: fresh ingredients, no weird shortcuts, and a menu built for cravings. So whether you’re a regular from day one or just discovering us, grab a seat, grab a slice and get ready to wonder how you ever lived without us,” states the website.