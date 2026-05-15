Station Pizzeria is One Step Closer to Opening

Station Pizzeria will soon open at 7007 Moores Lane, Brentwood. More Eat & Drink News

The pizzeria appeared before the City of Franklin Beer Board on Tuesday, May 12th, where Jacob Schaffer represented the restaurant. This will be their second location; their first restaurant is located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, in a 1934 converted gas station.

No certificate of occupancy has been issued yet, and no exact opening date was shared at the Beer Board meeting. A Beer permit was granted, contingent on receipt of the COA. This restaurant appeared before the City of Franklin board because it is within the Franklin city limits, but has a Brentwood address.

On the menu, you will find a selection of salads and pastas, with the majority dedicated to pizza. From the cheese pizza to the smoked, a pizza with house-smoked pork, pickles, jalapenos, red onion, light cheese, and BBQ sauce.

A soft opening fundraising event will take place on Sunday, May 17th, from 12:30pm – 5pm, benefiting Gateway Community Church youth. Check out the flyer below for the QR code.