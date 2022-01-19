State Releases Draft Public School Funding Framework

After months of collecting feedback and public opinions, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has released a draft of a new student-based public school funding formula.

The draft framework is available to view on the TDOE website. It includes funding for all services and supports for K-12 public schools that are currently funded in the existing formula. The framework also reflects feedback from community members and stakeholders.

Additional information, including the materials, resources and meeting recordings of the 18 subcommittees working on the funding formula, may be found on the TDOE website.