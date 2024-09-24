State Officials Announce $10,393 Technology Grant for Williamson Co. Public Library

Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, State Sen. Joey Hensley, State Rep. Gino Bulso, State Rep. Jake McCalmon, State Rep. Todd Warner, and State Rep. Sam Whitson recently announced a Technology Grant totaling $10,393 for the Williamson County Public Library. Funding will help cover the cost of desktops and laptops.

“These funds will allow our library to expand services and provide essential technology to Williamson County residents,” said Leader Johnson and Sen. Hensley in a joint statement. “Libraries are crucial to lifelong learning, and this grant will make our library an even more invaluable resource for our citizens.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“This grant award will enable our library to offer innovative resources to better prepare our citizens for the challenges of tomorrow,” said Rep. Bulso, Rep. McCalmon, Rep. Whitson, and Rep. Warner in a joint statement. “Through this funding, our library will remain a place where all within our community can learn, grow, and succeed.”

This year, $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Leader Johnson, Sen. Hensley, Rep. Bulso, Rep. McCalmon, Rep. Warner, and Rep. Whitson for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Leader Johnson’s, Sen. Hensley’s, Rep. Bulso’s, Rep. McCalmon’s, Rep. Warner’s, and Rep. Whitson’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

