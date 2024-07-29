State of Tennessee Looking for its Next Capitol Christmas Tree

The Tennessee Department of General Services and the Governor’s Office are calling on Tennesseans to help find the perfect Christmas tree for the State Capitol and to contribute ornaments for its decoration.

“Each year, Maria and I look forward to continuing the Tennessee tradition of

generosity throughout the holiday season,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “As we embark on

the search for a Christmas tree, I invite Tennesseans to join us in working together

to find an evergreen that embodies the spirit, unity, and pride of Tennessee as we

prepare our hearts to receive the ultimate gift, the birth of Christ.”

The State is seeking a Norway Spruce tree (or similar), standing between 30 and 40

feet tall, to serve as this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree. Residents who wish to

propose a tree for consideration should send photographs of the tree along with

their contact information and the tree’s location to [email protected].

In addition to the tree search, the State invites Tennesseans to donate ornaments

symbolic of Tennessee or their local community to decorate the Capitol Christmas

Tree.

Those interested in contributing an ornament should provide the following

information with the ornament:

• Individual or group name

• Mailing address

• Email address

• A brief description of the ornament and its significance

Tennesseans can mail their ornaments and this information to:

CHRISTMAS IN JULY

TN TOWER, DAVIDSON ROOM

312 ROSA L. PARKS AVE, 2ND FLOOR

NASHVILLE, TN 37243

While not all ornaments may be used this year, the State will retain donations for

potential use in future years.

The selected tree will be illuminated by Governor Lee during the annual Christmas

Tree Lighting ceremony as part of the Christmas at the Capitol celebration on

Monday, December 2, following the Thanksgiving holiday.

This initiative offers a unique opportunity for Tennessee residents to participate in

a beloved holiday tradition and showcase their State pride.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email