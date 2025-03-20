State Joins Nashville in Pursuit of 2029 Super Bowl Bid

Governor Bill Lee has submitted a letter expressing interest in hosting the 2029 Super Bowl in Nashville, according to the Nashville Business Journal.

Lee’s office confirmed Thursday that the letter was sent to NFL Commissioner Roger Gooddell shortly after the governor toured the construction progress at the new $2.2 billion domed Nissan Stadium on Nashville’s East Bank.

Nashville officials submitted their own letter of interest to the NFL earlier this month. Now, with this step, the State of Tennessee joins the city of Nashville in formally pursuing the opportunity to host football’s biggest game.

Following his tour Thursday morning, Lee emphasized that projects like the new Nissan Stadium are valuable assets for the state. He noted that Tennessee is competing with other states to attract investments.

The Titans’ chief external and league affairs officer, Adolpho Birch III, discussed Lee’s letter during a Sports Authority meeting on Thursday, emphasizing the team’s strong interest in their commitment to showcasing Nashville, the new stadium, and the state in the best possible light.

The stadium is set for completion in February 2027. The host city for the 2029 Super Bowl is expected to be announced by the NFL later this year.

