State Hosts School Funding Public Town Hall October 27

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) is hosting a public town hall Wednesday, October 27, to talk about school funding strategies.

The topics of the town hall will include student-based funding for public education and how to best create strategies that ensure success for students. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Merrol Hyde Magnet School, located at 128 Township Drive in Hendersonville.

For those who wish to attend virtually, the TDOE will be livestreaming the event through its Facebook page.

This town hall is one of eight to be hosted around Tennessee. For more information about other town halls, visit the TDOE website.