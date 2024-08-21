State Board of Education Seeks Public Feedback on ELA Standards

The Tennessee State Board of Education (SBE) is seeking public feedback on the current English/Language Arts standards.

This review comes as the SBE prepares to implement new standards for the 2029-30 school year. According to the SBE, each review process follows an almost two-year rigorous, legislatively outlined procedure to promote collaboration and transparency.

The first round of the ELA public feedback survey is available online until September 8. To learn more, view the 2024 ELA Standards Review Process and Timeline and the SBE’s webpage.

Email the SBE with any questions or for more information.

Source: Williamson County Schools

