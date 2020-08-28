State Begins Processing Additional $300 Unemployment Benefit

The state began processing the $300 Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) unemployment benefit, approved by FEMA earlier this week. Eligible claimants may have already received their deposit. If not, the state says they will receive it by next week.

Eligible claimants will receive $300 in addition to the state’s unemployment benefit of $275. When combined with the new program, the maximum possible benefit in Tennessee will be $575 per week, before federal withholding taxes.

The grant requires claimants receive at least $100 in state or federal unemployment benefits each week to be eligible for the new LWA payment.

The state began processing the $300 LWA benefit Wed., Aug. 26. The payments will be retroactive to Aug. 1, 2020. If you’re an eligible claimant, and haven’t received LWA yet, all payments should processed by next week.

If you were eligible for LWA on Aug. 1, and have completed certifications, you’ll receive a retroactive payment, a total of $900.

Eligible claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the state will automatically add LWA to their weekly benefit payment.

Unlike the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC) that ended in July, LWA is a grant with a specific amount of funding. It is important to note when the federal program exhausts its grant funding, it will no longer have the resources to provide LWA payments and the program will end at that time. If the federal program does not exhaust the LWA grant funding, payments will end in Tennessee on Saturday, December 26, 2020.