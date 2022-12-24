Start Your New Year Outdoors With a Hike at a Tennessee State Park

Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across Tennessee.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.

The hikes are an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. Many parks have their own special features for the hikes, and details for the individual parks can be found here.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. They begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.

While Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.