Start 2025 with a New Flavor at Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Jeni\\’s Splendid Ice Cream

As the new year approaches, it’s the perfect time for fresh beginnings and delightful surprises. Say hello to your next favorite treat to kick off 2025: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams’ freshest, most vibrant flavor yet—Green Smoothie.

Launching January 9th in Jeni’s scoop shops across the Nashville area, Green Smoothie is a tropical burst of sunshine in every bite. Think of it as your smoothie vacation—without the blender! Here’s what makes it so special:

  • A vibrant mix of mango, banana, pineapple, and orange, delivering a tropical fruit punch.
  • A surprising touch of spinach (yes, spinach!) to balance the sweetness and give it that beautiful green hue.
  • The creamy swirl of coconut ice cream to bring the dreamy texture of a thick smoothie with a scoopable twist!

