Starbucks to Replace Planned Dutch Bros Coffee at Spring Hill’s Towne Crossing Development

Plans for an approved Dutch Bros Coffee in Spring Hill’s Towne Crossing development at Saturn Parkway and Port Royal have been altered. On Monday, January 27, during the Spring Hill Planning Commission’s work session, local leaders were presented with a site plan for a Starbucks instead.

No official word was given on why the location switched from Dutch Bros Coffee to Starbucks.

The site plan includes the construction of a 1-story building containing 2,443 square feet and associated parking for a Drive-thru Starbucks (coffee shop) with 27 parking spaces, two ADA spaces, and two bike racks.

This site is vacant but is adjacent to previously approved sites within Spring Hill Town Crossing of Circle K, a dentist’s office, and Publix.

There is one Dutch Bros Coffee in the area at 813 S James Campbell Boulevard, Columbia.

