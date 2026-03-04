Starbucks Selects Tennessee for Southeast Corporate Office

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Deputy Gov. and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter and Starbucks officials announced the global coffee company is expanding its North American presence with plans to locate a corporate operations office in Davidson County later this year.

“Companies across the nation recognize that Tennessee’s strong values and fiscally-conservative approach are good for business, and we are proud to welcome another Fortune 500 company like Starbucks to our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “As Starbucks continues to shape their brand and expand their operations, we’re grateful they have chosen to build a future in the Volunteer State and will create quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

Today’s announcement supports Starbucks’ meaningful growth plans for North America. The Davidson County office will support the company’s continued coffeehouse growth and rising customer demand, in particular, the southeast region of the U.S. Once operational, the new location will work closely with Starbucks’ global headquarters in Seattle.

“Looking ahead, Starbucks has great ambitions to grow even further across North America. With these growth plans, we see Nashville, Tennessee, as an ideal location to open an office and establish a more strategic presence in the Southeast region of the U.S.,” said Mike Grams, chief operating officer, Starbucks Coffee Company. “The city offers a deep, talented and growing workforce, making it a desirable location for us.”

More details and information about Starbucks’ plans in Tennessee will be available in the coming months.

“We’re excited to see Starbucks choose Tennessee as the home for this corporate office and can’t think of a better fit than the heart of Music City,” said Deputy Gov. Stuart C. McWhorter. “Investments like this reinforce Tennessee’s position as a destination for high-quality corporate growth and deliver meaningful, well-paying opportunities for our talented workforce.”

“We’ve been working hard to create career pathways to ensure all Nashvillians can access good-paying jobs,” said Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County Freddie O’Connell. “We’re excited that Nashville continues to attract businesses like Starbucks that recognize our quality of life, offer those jobs and allow Nashvillians to realize their goals for economic mobility.”

The Tennessee Valley Authority, Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and several other partners have been integral in recruiting Starbucks to Tennessee.

