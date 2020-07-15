As of July 15, Starbucks requires customers to wear face masks when inside their stores.

In a statement published on their website, it states, “In its continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, Starbucks today announced that beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US.”

“At select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers,” they continued.

Starbucks has continued COVID-19 protocols, which include enhanced cleaning measures, each employee must complete a pre-check before each shift, and employees are required to wear masks while working.

For the latest information, visit the Starbucks website.