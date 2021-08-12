Starbucks Now Open in Former Franklin Wendy’s Location

A new Starbucks location recently opened in the former Wendy’s building at 601 Hillsboro Road in Franklin, confirmed a Starbucks spokesperson. Wendy’s closed in June 2019.

This will bridge the gap between the downtown Franklin location and the Cool Springs store at Thoroughbred Village.

According to the Starbucks spokesperson, this location offers customers a drive-thru and will have 25 employees.

More Local Starbucks News

The Cool Springs Starbucks location at 555 Cool Springs Boulevard is currently under renovation. The store closed on Sunday, July 25th, according to a Starbucks spokesperson and is expected to reopen in the next several weeks with updated systems.