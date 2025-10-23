Starbucks Announces Red Cup Date and Holiday Menu Release

The holiday magic begins at Starbucks on November 6th.

Beginning on November 6, Starbucks customers can once again enjoy the holiday beverages that make the season special. This year’s lineup includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai. And later in the season, Chestnut Praline Latte and fan-favorite Eggnog Latte will return.

In addition, the fan-favorite Snowman Cookie, as well as the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish will return. New this season is the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Starbucks also announced holiday merchandise collection and a limited-edition merchandise collaboration with Hello Kitty, which will be available in Starbucks coffeehouses on Nov. 6.

Kap Pitarys, director of U.S. merchandise for Starbucks, said bringing the two brands together to create this collection felt natural. Both focus on nostalgia, human connection and bringing people together – and both are synonymous with joy.

“Starbucks and Hello Kitty have strong fandoms and deep roots in culture,” Pitarys said. “Interestingly, both were born in the ’70s – Hello Kitty in 1974 and Starbucks in 1971. We’re excited to bring back that nostalgic vibe with this special collaboration this holiday season.”

And on November 13, Starbucks will have Red Cup Day. Sharing the news about Red Cup day on Instagram, they shared, “Red Cup Day is a beloved tradition for Starbucks customers, and we’re excited to bring it back to coffeehouses on Thursday, November 13. When customers purchase a handcrafted holiday beverage at a participating store, they will receive a reusable red holiday cup, while supplies last.”

