Starbucks Announces Free Coffee on Monday, February 10th

Starbucks wants to ensure you are caffeinated after staying up late Sunday for “the big game”.

On Monday, February 10th, your post-game coffee is free. Here are the details: Starbucks Rewards® members in the U.S. can stop in for a free tall (12 fl. oz.) hot or iced brewed coffee any time on Monday.

Apply the Starbucks Monday coupon in the Starbucks app before placing your order when using the order ahead feature in the app, or let your barista know you’re redeeming your Starbucks Monday coupon when ordering in the store or in the drive-thru.

Not a rewards member yet? Apply here.

