Stamkos, O’Reilly Lead Preds to Win Over Bruins



Steven Stamkos had himself a milestone night in Boston.

The Nashville forward recorded a goal and two helpers – including the 600th assist of his career – and the Predators defeated the Boston Bruins by a 6-3 final on Tuesday night at TD Garden. The result gives the Preds a victory to conclude their three-game trip and a sweep of the two-game season series between the clubs.

Ryan O’Reilly tallied twice, while Tommy Novak, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Jankowski also potted goals for the Preds, and Juuse Saros made 18 saves in net to help secure the win.

Predators forward Mark Jankowski returned to the lineup on Tuesday after missing four games due to injury. Forward Jake Lucchini and defenseman Justin Barron were healthy scratches against the Bruins.

Source: Predators

